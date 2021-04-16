Dia planning on opening community center, boxing gym for community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plans to open a youth center in Toledo, and the father of slain Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia wants to open it in honor of his son.

Tony Dia has purchased an old strip mall and convenience store property on Douglas Road. He plans to transform it to serve the community.

“I want to make the whole complex in honor of my son,” Tony Dia said. “Something for the community, whether its a tutoring center or some type of trade school for the kids.”

Another part of the center will be a new gym for young boxers, many of whom have been looking for a place to train since Glass City Boxing closed last year.

