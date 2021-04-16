Advertisement

Dia planning on opening community center, boxing gym for community

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plans to open a youth center in Toledo, and the father of slain Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia wants to open it in honor of his son.

Tony Dia has purchased an old strip mall and convenience store property on Douglas Road. He plans to transform it to serve the community.

“I want to make the whole complex in honor of my son,” Tony Dia said. “Something for the community, whether its a tutoring center or some type of trade school for the kids.”

Another part of the center will be a new gym for young boxers, many of whom have been looking for a place to train since Glass City Boxing closed last year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs
Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
Suspect shot on Nevada St. after pointing gun at TPD officer

Latest News

The school raised $30,000 through Musical Patrons and is honoring special guest, Charlotte...
Holy Trinity Catholic School celebrates 50 years of spring musicals
Toledo water bills questioned
Toledo water bills questioned by property owner
Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, donation drive event
Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, adoption event on Sunday
Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, donation drive event
Kitten shower and adoption event