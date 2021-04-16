Eastwood Local Schools asks voters to renew a 1% income tax

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eastwood Local Schools is asking residents to support a 1% income tax levy on the May ballot.

It has been collected since 2006.

“We are looking to renew our one percent tax, it is the only operating levy we have,” superintendent Brent Welker said. “Several years ago we allowed an operating levy to expire, so this is critical. It raises $2.3 million for us annually and that’s 13 percent of our operating budget. "

In 2020 the Elementary was awarded a blue ribbon school designation for excellence.

“I think we’ve done a great job at providing outstanding education for our kids,” Welker said. “We have 19 college credit plus courses for our kids in the high school. Our academic performance is top in this area, so we hope our parents will see the value in our performance.”

If renewed, the levy would continue for five more years.

