Erie Street Market comes back to life with new art mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Toledo is getting a new art mall this spring, in a very historic space. Part of the Erie Street Market is reopening to the public, with a goal of being fully operational by May 1, 2021. It’s called the Art on Market Shoppes, consisting of six artists’ studios that double as retail spaces.

The project started as the brain-child of Mitchell and Scott Antesky, who purchased the Toledo Lamp Company in late 2020. Their shop acts as the anchor store for the other studios. Each space is as unique as the personality of the resident artist.

“Knowing what the art scene is like in Toledo, and that there are so many artists who need a space to work and sell, we thought it was a natural fit,” says Toledo Lamp Co. co-owner, Mitchell Antesky. “I do remember when the Erie Street Market was operating at its peak, and it was quite the destination spot. And, things change. And we’re hoping that maybe one day again, it’ll all come back.”

Learn more about the permanent artists at the Art on Market Shoppes:

Studio 1: AbstractOverspray , Mike Osborn simply describes his work as “Hyper-digital abstract-realism.” His motif blends photorealism, abstract art elements, graffiti styles, and traditional fine art techniques with somewhat of a psychedelic twist.

Studio 2: Toledo Lamp Company ; The Anteskys have transformed what was previously a dreary and dirty warehouse storage space into an over-the-top colorful and vibrant showroom. filled with handcrafted industrial style pipe lamps, featuring an array of designer Edison bulbs and a collection of quirky upcycled items that have been, in their words “lampified”.

Studio 3: The JewelryJoint; Jeanette Price brings the bling, with an immense collection of affordable ($5) Paparazzi jewelry.

Studio 4: Jim Zalewski ; He shows his work under a cloud-filled painted ceiling in his gallery of art that combines old and new techniques, as he intends to lift the stature of the artist as a viable and necessary component of society and the economy.

Studio 5: Dope AF Studios; Managed by the team of Shai Bedsloe and Darius Simpson. Together they bring street photography, abstract painting and more from the graffiti culture in an eclectic collection of original art with new experimental pieces being produced regularly.

Studio 6: The Enchanted Mystics’ Arts; Mee Sanders and her team will bring a spiritual presence to her studio as she features metaphysical elements, crystals, custom-made crystal jewelry, candles and so much more to her new location.

The Art on Market Shoppes officially opens May 1, and will open every Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. It’s adjacent to -- and accessible from -- the Libbey Glass Factory Outlet, exiting out of the store from the far end opposite the Farmers’ Market Entrance or from the corner of Erie and Market streets. The shops will be open during the Night Markets in June through September and other hours are pending for downtown events, games, and concerts and as COVID-19 restrictions are adjusted.

If you would like to showcase your art at the market, or have any questions about the shops, contact cbgventuresllc@gmail.com.

