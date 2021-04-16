Advertisement

Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, adoption event on Sunday

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a chance to help cats and maybe even give them a forever home. Fur Angels Rescue Shelter is hosting a kitten shower and adoption event this weekend.

The non-profit is looking for things like kitten litter, toys, and heated cat beds. Adult cats and kittens will also be available for adoption during the event.

“The importance of the kitten shower is to help us help kittens ... get us prepared for all the newborn kittens that are coming in, pregnant moms, and all the babies that we have coming in, just to really help us with the little ones that need us most,” Brooke Dutridge, founder of Fur Angels said.

The kitten shower happens from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Bensell Greenhouse on Dorr, west of Reynolds. There will be a food truck and a raffle. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

