Holy Trinity Catholic School celebrates 50 years of spring musicals

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton’s Holy Trinity Catholic School will be celebrating their 50 Years of Spring Musicals with a special guest, and as a tribute, they will feature popular musical numbers throughout the years.

Last year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19, but they are back this year. The whole school will be participating in various acts, and this annual show serves as their one big fundraiser that will go back to the school through their “Musical Patrons” and donations.

This year they will also be featuring their special honorary guest Charlotte Kruez, a retired music teacher who began the tradition more than 50 years ago when the parish needed to raise funds for the school.

“It was always so much fun. My goal was to have everybody in the school and their parents be on a committee, so I said, ‘Tell me what you’re talented at, and I can give you a job,’” Kruez said. “So I had people making carpentry stuff, I had people making scenery, I had people making the bowties, somebody printing the poster – everybody had a job.”

Staff at the school also said the musical serves as a bright light during a year of uncertainty.

“Every year it’s so much fun, it’s a lot of work, it interrupts a lot of classes, but it’s part of that education process. They really enjoy it, the teachers get involved, they’re working with their classes during break times, and singing songs and the choreography,” said Ron Pawlicki, Dean of Students at Holy Trinity. “I say keep going and challenge your students, it’s amazing what they can do and how they will step up.”

The school has already raised $30,000 so far and the musical will run all weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.