Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
TPD Chief defends officer actions in Nevada shooting
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty...
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden keeps Trump’s record-low cap on refugees
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba