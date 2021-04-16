Metroparks Meetup: A look back at Howard Marsh’s first few years

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The beauty of bountiful birds and boardwalks is on full display at Howard Marsh Metropark: a vision years in the making, and now, already turning three years old this month.

The air is filled with chirps, tweets, and honks at this second-largest Metropark out in eastern Lucas County, which is good news for reversing an alarming trend. “29% of bird species are dwindling since the 1970s,” says bird expert Nate Koszycki, citing a 2019 study. “Preserving these marshlands locally and regionally will do a lot for ‘stopover’ birds going into Canada or coming back, or birds breeding here in general. We’re already seeing species that are really hard to find in Ohio to begin with, that are breeding here now.”

Koszycki points to floating platforms in the middle of the marsh as a prime example: “Common terns are a state-endangered species in Ohio, but becoming relatively uncommon in the Great Lakes. Due to these efforts in putting out platforms, they’re slowly but surely coming back to fruition.”

Much of that success is owed to recent wetland restoration, as much of its extent along Lake Erie’s south shore had been taken over by farmland in the last century: “The marshes here are dwindling,” Koszycki explains, “but we’ve been able to preserve and conserve a good number of them, and the birds have responded well to that.”

Denis Franklin, a natural resources supervisor for the Metroparks, adds that agriculture had taken over this particular site -- formerly Howard Farms -- for the better part of 75 to 100 years. “To revert it back to the state you see today was really an ongoing process,” he says. “It’s one of the biggest true wetland restorations in a 22-state area.”

This marshland is not only great for the birds, it acts as a filtration system. “Instead of that water being directly discharged out into Lake Erie unfiltered,” Franklin explains, “it goes through the wetland, and the wetland processes can take over -- sediments allowed to settle out -- then when we release this water, it’ll be a lot cleaner than when it came in.”

That release involves two pumps sending 10,000 gallons a minute each, either into the marsh or out to the lake, depending on need. “This is the key part of being able to manipulate water levels,” says Franklin, “and really one of the key things in wetland management.”

Like all wetlands, it’s a work in progress. ODNR, NOAA, even Ducks Unlimited have helped Howard Marsh become a beacon for birds, fish, and visitors alike. As Franklin puts it, “No one agency could do it, so it really took a great cooperative effort for us to put this on the ground.”

