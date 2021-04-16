Advertisement

Monroe Police investigating attempted homicide

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Monroe are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Fifth St. around 7:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots. They found a 45-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities on the ground when they arrived.

The victim was transported to a Toledo hospital, where he was stabilized and is expected to recover.

A 42-year-old male suspect was identified. According to police, the suspect and victim know each other.

On Thursday morning, the suspect went to the Monroe Police Department to speak with detectives. Afterward, he was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday. His identity will not be released until after the arraignment.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Mike Merkle at 734-243-7517 or Det. Lieutenant Derek Lindsay at 734-243-7518.

