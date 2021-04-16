Advertisement

Ottawa Hills’ Emme DeMilt follows in her father’s lacrosse footsteps

Apr. 15, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Growing up around the game Ottawa Hills freshman Emme DeMilt knew lacrosse was in her future. Her father and Ottawa HIlls Girls Lacrosse Head Coach, John Demilt, played at Holy Cross College. After watching her three older siblings follow in their father footsteps, Emme decided it was her turn to pick up a lacrosse stick.

“She’s just nonstop. Emme has really excelled at the little things. Skill wise- I don’t know how she got it. I think it just comes to her and she has a love for the game,” said her father.

“When I’m out on the field, I can just push everything away and just concentrate on that and especially just being with my friends and everyone on the field. It’s really fun to get focused, played with each other, and just know that you can do it,” said Emme.

Emme’s game has continued to improve under the guidance of her father and older siblings. The freshman midfielder has made an immediate impact for the Green Bears registering three goals in the teams season opener.

