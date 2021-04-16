Advertisement

Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By WVUE staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A second body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 33 miles from where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from a person privy to information about the investigation.

“Now 68 hours in,” Spencer Gremillion wrote. “The weather conditions have still been rough, but they’ve been able to run lines to numerous entry points. They have still yet to go inside of the boat. We’re unsure why there isn’t more that can be done.”

The identity of the crewmember has not been released.

Family members have been briefed by United States Coast Guard officials at least twice a day since Wednesday. The new information was divulged at noon Friday.

Captain David Ledet’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the remaining 11 crewmembers.

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday, good Samaritans rescued another four.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
TPD Chief defends officer actions in Nevada shooting
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty...
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden keeps Trump’s record-low cap on refugees
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba