Toledo police give more officers body cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More Toledo police officers now have body cameras, as the chief tries to increase transparency.

The Daunte Wright and George Floyd cases illustrate the demand for seeing what’s happening in police work and now more of what happens in Toledo can be seen.

The department now has 100% of the uniformed officers who interact with residents outfitted with the body worn cameras. Field operations patrol officers got them in 2018 but now the list has expanded.

Officers now in departments like SWAT, command officers, gang task force and community service will wear them. Even police cadets will have body cameras.

Chief George Kral says these cameras will keep officers in check, protect officers from false allegations and promote transparency.

“It increases transparency; it will increase the legitimacy; and it’s going to be nothing but a positive thing for the city,” said Kral.

Plain clothes vice/narcotics detective and persons and property detectives will not wear them because of the nature of their work.

In addition to the cameras, the city will spend thousands of dollars in digital storage for the footage.

