TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.

A tweet from TPD said that one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

A call came in about a domestic argument on the 2000 block of Nevada around 9 p.m.

More information is expected later tonight.

There has been an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Avenue. One suspect was shot and was transported to a hospital. No other residents or police officers were injured. Additional information will be forthcoming. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/00qolWKgps — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) April 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.