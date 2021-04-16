Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic now open at Lucas County rec center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Lucas County Rec Center.

The Moderna COVID vaccine will be given out on a walk-in basis.

Local health leaders say they noticed a waning of interest in signing up for appointments for the vaccine and decided to move ahead with the walk-in models to encourage more people to get their vaccines.

Lucas County has the highest incidence per capita of COVID cases in the state of Ohio despite having the same rate of vaccination as the rest of the state at 30%.

