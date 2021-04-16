YWCA of Northwest Ohio hosting anti-racism forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is hosting a Stand Against Racism Conference at 5 p.m. on April 22 and 23. The two-day conference will feature anti-racism activists and speakers.

To register for the event, visit this link. Registration is $50.

Limited scholarships are available. Priority will be given to high school and college-age young adults. Contact mgarner@ywcanwo.org for scholarship information.

