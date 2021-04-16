Advertisement

YWCA of Northwest Ohio hosting anti-racism forum

YWCA holds virtual Milestones Awards
YWCA holds virtual Milestones Awards(ywca)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is hosting a Stand Against Racism Conference at 5 p.m. on April 22 and 23. The two-day conference will feature anti-racism activists and speakers.

To register for the event, visit this link. Registration is $50.

Limited scholarships are available. Priority will be given to high school and college-age young adults. Contact mgarner@ywcanwo.org for scholarship information.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Zoo announced the death of Lucas the elephant on April 14.
Lucas the elephant dies at Toledo Zoo
COVID cases rising in NW Ohio.
Speaking in Toledo, Gov. DeWine concerned over rising COVID numbers
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Hundreds of job openings at the Toledo Assembly Complex
Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
TPD Chief defends officer actions in Nevada shooting
Monnettes Market is one of many businesses trying to find employees to work
Businesses are struggling to find employees to fill open jobs

Latest News

Toledo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nevada Ave. Thursday night.
TPD Chief defends officer actions in Nevada shooting
The school raised $30,000 through Musical Patrons and is honoring special guest, Charlotte...
Holy Trinity Catholic School celebrates 50 years of spring musicals
Toledo water bills questioned
Toledo water bills questioned by property owner
Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, donation drive event
Fur Angels hosting kitten shower, adoption event on Sunday