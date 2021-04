TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.

According to Toledo Police, two men were shot in a home in West Toledo.

One male was dead when officers arrived. Another was taken to the hospital, but later died.

There is no information on a suspect, and an investigation is underway.

