4/17: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Few showers Saturday evening; snow likely Wedneday AM
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend looks comfortable enough, with highs in the low 60s both days. A few scattered showers are possible near sunset tonight, mostly west of I-75.Monday could get a bit breezy, but all eyes are on Tuesday night into Wednesday -- where we could get significant snow accumulation, and not just on the grass! Timing of the cold front will greatly affect those totals.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.