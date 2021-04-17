Advertisement

4/17: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Few showers Saturday evening; snow likely Wedneday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend looks comfortable enough, with highs in the low 60s both days. A few scattered showers are possible near sunset tonight, mostly west of I-75.Monday could get a bit breezy, but all eyes are on Tuesday night into Wednesday -- where we could get significant snow accumulation, and not just on the grass! Timing of the cold front will greatly affect those totals.

A comfortable weekend ahead, but eyeing some sticking snow by the midweek! Dan Smith has the...
