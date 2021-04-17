Advertisement

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

(WJRT)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) extended its Gatherings and Mask epidemic order.

The Order is the strongest public health order in the Midwest and is designed to balance day-to-day activities while controlling the spread of COVID-19 and saving Michiganders’ lives.

It includes an expansion of mask requirements to children ages 2 to 4 to further protect the state’s residents.

“Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.

The order extension is through May 24. An infographic that highlights order requirements can be found on Michigan’s COVID-19 website.

“This includes the requirement to wear a mask while in public and at gatherings, limits on indoor residential social gatherings larger than 15 people with no more than three households, and expanded testing requirements for youth sports. Additionally, the most important thing people can do right now is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families, and help us eliminate this virus once and for all,” said Hertel.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit  Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

