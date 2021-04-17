Advertisement

Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting

(WTVY)
By Sarah McRitchie and WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in police custody and another is in the hospital after a Saturday afternoon shooting during a basketball tournament, authorities confirm to 13abc.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center during a basketball tournament. Witnesses at the tournament tell 13abc the father of a player who was upset about his child’s amount of playing time shot a coach in a parking lot dispute.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to FOX 8 in Cleveland, the male suspect ran from the scene but was taken into police custody a short time later.

The suspect is being held at the Erie County Jail, a representative with the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

