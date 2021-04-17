Advertisement

Woman hospitalized in Saturday morning apartment fire

Toledo Fire and Rescue(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after a structure fire in Toledo early Saturday morning. It happened at the Luther Grove Apartments on the 2500 block of Seaman Street in Toledo just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said crews found heavy smoke coming from a single apartment and forced entry, quickly putting out the fire. It was mainly contained to a single bedroom.

Firefighters found a female victim inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries and extricated her from the building. She was treated with advanced life support at the scene before the life squad took her to a nearby hospital. No one else was hurt.

Toledo Fire and Rescue along with the Oregon Fire Department responded to the fire and are investigating what may have started it.

