Woman hospitalized in Saturday morning apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after a structure fire in Toledo early Saturday morning. It happened at the Luther Grove Apartments on the 2500 block of Seaman Street in Toledo just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said crews found heavy smoke coming from a single apartment and forced entry, quickly putting out the fire. It was mainly contained to a single bedroom.

Firefighters found a female victim inside the apartment with life-threatening injuries and extricated her from the building. She was treated with advanced life support at the scene before the life squad took her to a nearby hospital. No one else was hurt.

Toledo Fire and Rescue along with the Oregon Fire Department responded to the fire and are investigating what may have started it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.