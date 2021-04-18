Advertisement

2020 The Lost Year: Fremont

Two websites help promote small towns in Sandusky County
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont is the largest town in Sandusky County. Big or small, the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes them all. Now, the bureau is also helping to promote towns all across the 419 with a new website Visit Northwest Ohio.

“We actually started this during COVID, and it was something that we felt, you know, all the, you know, the Main Street USAs, you know, the little nooks and crannies, the corners, the businesses needed all the help they could get,” explains David Thornbury with the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The website Visit Northwest Ohio extends the promotional reach of our region by highlighting events, attractions, restaurants, and shops in a multi-county area. That spirit of cooperation was in full swing during the pandemic in 2020.

A paint-your-own pottery store in Fremont switched to take-and-make kits during the pandemic.
In Fremont, Pottery Perfection transformed from a primarily paint-your-own pottery store to a place where customers could pick up take-and-make kits.

“We had to quickly move to To-Go packages. We never sold anything to-go up to that point, and within about a three day period, we had the bags, we had the brushes, we had to-go paint containers,” says Paul Hasselbach, owner of Pottery Perfection.

After 71 years in business, Harvey Oaks Jeweler stayed the course as fine jewelry purchases are...
Meantime, the nearby store on South Front Street, Harvey Oaks Jeweler, saw no need to adapt. Co-owner Aaron Gonya says after 71 years of business, customers returned to purchase jewelry for major life events, pandemic or not.

“If they were getting married, they had to get the ring,” adds Gonya.

