2020 The Lost Year: Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - When restaurants had to start limiting capacity, many of them looked to the outdoors for additional seating. Port Clinton turned a whole street into a giant patio.

“The shops were full. They had record years. Our restaurants had record years,” said Nicole Kochensparger, President of the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, “and it turned out to be such a reinvention of our city, you know? We created walking traffic that hadn’t been here in years.”

Kochensparger says closing Madison during the pandemic in 2020 was a move to help restaurants expand into the street. They call it “Meals On Madison” or “MOM.” The people who showed up to eat in this lakeside town, stuck around to shop.

Moonwyck's saw a record number of customers once the street was closed for additional restaurant seating. (Tony Geftos)

“The restaurants started thriving, and once the restaurants start thriving and the foot traffic picks up, it was like, ‘Ok. We’re back,” said Sarah Drum, who says her family’s shop Moonwyck’s ended up having a banner year for customers.

The MOM also includes the Main Street Outdoor Refreshment Area, which locals call the MORA. It allows restaurant customers to take their alcoholic beverages outside within the designated area as long as they purchase special cups.

During 2020, organizers expected to sell 25,000 to 30,000 cups. Instead, they sold more than 80,000.

Owner of the nautical-themed store Northern Exposure saw a huge jump in customers when Meals on Madison started. (Tony Geftos)

“People from all over were coming downtown to eat and then explore,” said Kelly Rigoni, who owns the nautical-themed store Northern Exposure. Rigoni says the lakeside vibe did not stop with outdoor dining. Port Clinton also brought in a stage and live music.

“More tables. More bodies moving in our community,” added Rigoni. “It’s just been a great thing for everyone.”

Meals on Madison is set to return starting May 1, 2021. This summer, Port Clinton plans to have an even bigger stage and sound system to keep the block party going.

