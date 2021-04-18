4/17/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Pleasant Sunday before the chance of snow returns next week
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, highs near 60. MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the mid 60s. TUESDAY: Rain developing in the afternoon and evening, changing to snow late in the evening and overnight, lows near 32. WEDNESDAY: Snow likely early in the day, accumulations likely, highs in the mid 40s.