4/18: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday will be breezy though pleasant, and we’re still on track for a major change. Rain will switch to snow late Tuesday evening, with heavy snow showers likely through sunrise. A band of at least 3″ of wet snow is most likely at this point for Toledo, though some melt will occur through Wednesday with soil temps near 50F and highs near 40F.Thursday morning carries another hazard for fruit growers and gardeners alike, with clear skies enabling us to bottom out in the mid-20s... yet highs will once again top the 60s by Friday.

