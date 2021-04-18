April 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild today with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Monday will be in the middle 60s with sunshine early, more clouds develop late. Tuesday will be much colder with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will switch to snow late Tuesday evening. Heavy snow with accumulation is likely Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s. A hard freeze with near record lows are possible on Thursday morning with lows in the middle 20s. Friday will be back in the low 60s. A cool down with rain is expected next weekend.

