BGSU issues all-clear after armed man on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Bowling Green State University issued an all-clear following a shelter in place alert for an armed man spotted on campus earlier Sunday.

SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED & IDENTIFIED. THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT AT THIS TIME. ALL CLEAR. — Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) April 18, 2021

According to the initial alert, the subject was a white male wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back, jeans, and a black hat. An updated alert about half an hour later said that the subject had been identified and located.

White male on BGSU campus with a fire arm. In area of Kohl & Carillon at time of call. Was wearing black hoodie with american flag on back, jeans, black hat. Do not approach. Shelter in place at this time! — Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) April 18, 2021

