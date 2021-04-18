BGSU issues all-clear after armed man on campus
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Bowling Green State University issued an all-clear following a shelter in place alert for an armed man spotted on campus earlier Sunday.
According to the initial alert, the subject was a white male wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back, jeans, and a black hat. An updated alert about half an hour later said that the subject had been identified and located.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.