Liberty Aviation Museum reopens after extended closure

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Winters are typically a slow season at Liberty Aviation Museum. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the entire year was slow.

Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, OH, is once again open after closing for an extended period due to low attendance during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Uj3Ivd00o9 — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) April 18, 2021

“That was difficult obviously for everybody, everybody in this community. We’re in a tourist area and we fared badly just about as much as everybody else, although we were able to adjust and adapt as best we could,” explains Ed Patrick, Founder and C.E.O. of Liberty Aviation Museum. “Just in our restaurant alone, we were off nearly 40,000 customers for the year, and that equates to a pretty large loss.”

By the start of 2021, the museum, which always closes for the month of January so staff can perform routine maintenance, was already experiencing a prolonged season of slow attendance. So, organizers made the call to keep the doors closed for three and a half months.

Mechanics work on a plane during the off season at Liberty Aviation Museum. (Tony Geftos)

Now, in mid-April 2021, Liberty Aviation Museum is once again open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with plans to open 7 days a week beginning in May 2021.

