Advertisement

Liberty Aviation Museum reopens after extended closure

Low attendance during the pandemic prompted an additional shutdown
Many forms of transportation are represented by historic vehicles on display.
Many forms of transportation are represented by historic vehicles on display.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Winters are typically a slow season at Liberty Aviation Museum. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the entire year was slow.

“That was difficult obviously for everybody, everybody in this community. We’re in a tourist area and we fared badly just about as much as everybody else, although we were able to adjust and adapt as best we could,” explains Ed Patrick, Founder and C.E.O. of Liberty Aviation Museum. “Just in our restaurant alone, we were off nearly 40,000 customers for the year, and that equates to a pretty large loss.”

By the start of 2021, the museum, which always closes for the month of January so staff can perform routine maintenance, was already experiencing a prolonged season of slow attendance. So, organizers made the call to keep the doors closed for three and a half months.

Mechanics work on a plane during the off season at Liberty Aviation Museum.
Mechanics work on a plane during the off season at Liberty Aviation Museum.(Tony Geftos)

Now, in mid-April 2021, Liberty Aviation Museum is once again open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with plans to open 7 days a week beginning in May 2021.

For more information about the museum and the attached Tin Goose Diner, click HERE for the website of Liberty Aviation Museum.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Woman hospitalized in Saturday morning apartment fire

Latest News

Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
Shooting disrupts basketball tournament
Shooting disrupts basketball tournament
Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children