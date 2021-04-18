Advertisement

Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail

Charges include Felonious Assault with a weapon and Domestic Violence
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man involved in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting is behind bars and is facing several charges.

According to Toledo Police, Benjamin Deverna, 44, has been charged with one count felonious assault, domestic violence and one count of assault (simple).

On Thursday, April 16, 2021 Toledo Police officers responded to a domestic violence call just before 9 PM at a home on the two-thousand block of Nevada.

In footage from Officer Jimmy Bennett’s bodyworn camera, officers are seen moving into a dark garage, where they found the suspect apparently aiming a gun at himself. As the officers enter the room, Deverna moves the gun to point toward the officers, at which point the officers are heard demanding he put down the weapon several times. When Denverna did not comply, Officer Bennett fired his own weapon once, after which the officers subdue the suspect.

According to police, Deverna, was struck once in the lower part of his body after Officer Bennett fired a single shot from his service weapon. He was released from the hospital and booked at the Lucas County Jail.

This is the third time a Toledo Police officer has fired their weapon during a call just this year, the first two happening within weeks of each other in January. In the first, officers exchanged gunfire with Demetric Kelly before they were able to arrest him. The second was the standoff that resulted in the death of Ofc. Brandon Stalker.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

