TONIGHT: Chance of rain showers, lows in the upper 30s. TUESDAY: Rain showers likely, rain becoming snow between 4-8pm, temperatures top off in the mid 40s but will fall into the mid 30s by 8pm. Snow totals for most in the 2-4″ range. WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow showers in the morning, chilly with highs in the lower 40s.