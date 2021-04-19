Advertisement

South African COVID-19 variant detected in Lucas County

Lucas county health department
Lucas county health department(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in Lucas County, according to the health department.

The Ohio Department of Health notified the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department of the variant’s presence on Monday. The B.1.351 variant has shown evidence of being more easily transmissible and may cause more severe symptoms.

There are currently nine reported cases of the South African variant in Ohio. ODH said it will not recommend any additional mitigation efforts at this time but encourages the public to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, among other coronavirus precautions.

TLCHD said vaccination is still the best way to protect against COVID-19 infections and severe illness as the vaccines have shown evidence in protecting against variants, including the South African variant.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Man released on bond after being arrested for carrying weapons on BGSU campus
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting

Latest News

Snow Forecast
Spring Freeze & Snow On The Way
Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Princesses gear up for 2021
Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Laurel's Princess Parties gears up for 2021
File image
Small fire causes Springfield H.S. to cancel classes on Monday