South African COVID-19 variant detected in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in Lucas County, according to the health department.

The Ohio Department of Health notified the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department of the variant’s presence on Monday. The B.1.351 variant has shown evidence of being more easily transmissible and may cause more severe symptoms.

There are currently nine reported cases of the South African variant in Ohio. ODH said it will not recommend any additional mitigation efforts at this time but encourages the public to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, among other coronavirus precautions.

TLCHD said vaccination is still the best way to protect against COVID-19 infections and severe illness as the vaccines have shown evidence in protecting against variants, including the South African variant.

