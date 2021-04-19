April 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy today. Highs will be in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible this evening with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will be steady most of Tuesday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light rain and snow are possible at times, but the mixed precipitation will switch to all snow after 7pm. Heavy snow is possible at times Tuesday night. Snow totals are expected to be around 2-4″ for most of the area with lower amounts northwest of Toledo. Snow will end by mid-morning on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be near 40. A hard freeze is still likely on Thursday morning with lows in the middle 20s. The record low is 22-degrees set back in 1875. Highs are back into the 50s and 60s later this week. The middle 70s may return as early as the middle of next week.

