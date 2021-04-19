Advertisement

BG considers outdoor seating “parklets”

By Kayla Molander
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday night, Bowling Green city council will vote on installing “parklets” downtown.

Parklets are sidewalk extensions, or dining decks, with additional outside seating in front of local businesses. The first locations will be in front of Grounds for Thought and Juniper Brewing Company.

“We’re excited about it. We like anything that brings a bunch of foot traffic downtown. And we’re excited that other downtown businesses are participating, too,” says Monica Gonzalez, general manager at Grounds for Thought.

The seating areas will take up parking spaces and be right next to traffic.

“I think that’s really cool, but I am a little concerned about how the traffic is going to work now,” says Bowling Green resident Jayford Klinger.

However, there would be safety precautions built in, and the parklets would only be allowed April through October. Each deck can only occupy two parking spaces, and there’s only four allowed per block.

Ellen Smith of the Parklet Project thinks it will be an improvement to a downtown she already loves so much.

“That vibe of a great place to hang out, to shop, to eat, to get to know people and to bring life downtown,” she says.

Even if the project is approved, funding is still needed to actually build the decks. You can get more information and donate here.

If all goes well, the committee hopes the parklets could be installed by early summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU issues all-clear after armed man on campus
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone

Latest News

BG
BG considers outdoor dining "parklets"
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Man arrested after walking with gun on BGSU campus
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail