BG considers outdoor seating “parklets”

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday night, Bowling Green city council will vote on installing “parklets” downtown.

Parklets are sidewalk extensions, or dining decks, with additional outside seating in front of local businesses. The first locations will be in front of Grounds for Thought and Juniper Brewing Company.

“We’re excited about it. We like anything that brings a bunch of foot traffic downtown. And we’re excited that other downtown businesses are participating, too,” says Monica Gonzalez, general manager at Grounds for Thought.

The seating areas will take up parking spaces and be right next to traffic.

“I think that’s really cool, but I am a little concerned about how the traffic is going to work now,” says Bowling Green resident Jayford Klinger.

However, there would be safety precautions built in, and the parklets would only be allowed April through October. Each deck can only occupy two parking spaces, and there’s only four allowed per block.

Ellen Smith of the Parklet Project thinks it will be an improvement to a downtown she already loves so much.

“That vibe of a great place to hang out, to shop, to eat, to get to know people and to bring life downtown,” she says.

Even if the project is approved, funding is still needed to actually build the decks. You can get more information and donate here.

If all goes well, the committee hopes the parklets could be installed by early summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.