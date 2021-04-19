Dayton mayor announces candidacy for Ohio governor’s office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has thrown her hat in the ring for Governor of Ohio.

Whaley is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. She is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy to try to unseat Republican Mike Dewine. Save for one term by Ted Strickland, the governor’s office has been held overwhelmingly by Republicans over the last 30 years.

“The people of Ohio deserve better. The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind. It’s time for a change,” Whaley said in a press release announcing her candidacy. “We deserve an Ohio where one job is enough to provide for your family. An Ohio where your kids have real opportunities. An Ohio where everyone, no matter your zip code, can thrive. I’m running for governor because it’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves.”

Whaley has been Mayor of Dayton since 2013. According to her press release, Whaley has helped the Dayton community cut opioid overdose deaths in half; helped lead a business resurgence in the area; and led the charge to provide high-quality preschool to every four-year-old in the city, regardless of zip code.

Before her run as mayor, Whaley served two terms on the Dayton City Commission, where she was the youngest woman ever elected.

Originally from Indiana, Nan moved to Dayton in 1994 to attend the University of Dayton. She and her husband, Sam, live in the Five Oaks Neighborhood of Dayton.

