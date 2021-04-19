Dennis Hopson hosts Celebrity golf outing

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Dennis Hopson has a long list of accolades, including being a member of Michael Jordan’s 1991 Chicago Bulls NBA championship team, but giving back is means the most to this Ohio State Basketball legend.

Monday, Hopson hosted a celebrity golf outing at Stone Oak County Club.

On the guest list, former Ohio State legend, two-time Heisman Trophy winner and NFL pro, Archie Griffin.

“Dennis is a fabulous person and he’s done a tremendous amount for the Ohio State University and I came to be supportive,” Griffin said. “Athletes from Ohio State, we help each other and I want to help Dennis and his efforts and the things that he does.”

The event raised money for The Boys and Girls Club, The MLK Kitchen for the Poor and Mom’s House, as well as two TPS high schools.

“As a young kid, the community was so great to me,” Hopson said. “I am older now and I can appreciate and respect what the city has done for me and I just want to pay it forward and give back to whoever I can.”

13abc’s James Starks was among the local celebrity golfers giving back. Hall of Famers, Heisman Trophy winners and pros were all on the course with a valuable lesson for the next generation.

“It shows you there’s life after basketball,” Toledo City League Hall of Famer Shawn Reid. “The goal is to be able to earn a scholarship for those that want to play at the next level, and then you parlay that to life changing opportunities, and I think all the guys that are present today have done that.”

