Durisan hand sanitizer recall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Durisan Antimicrobial hand sanitizer is being recalled due to out-of-specification microbial contamination. The product is packaged in sizes ranging from 18mL credit cards to bottles sized in 118, 236, 300, and 550 mL and 1000mL wall-mounted dispenser refills. The products recalled were manufactured between Feb. 1 - June 30, 2020 and were distributed at retailers around the country.

The issue was discovered during a routine audit. To date, no reports of adverse reactions or customer complaints have been reported related to this recall.

The product is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available. Use of a hand sanitizer contaminated with Burkholderia contaminans, generally considered to be of low virulence, can range from no reaction to possible infections in a person with a hand wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream, especially in patients with compromised immune systems.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Durisan at 941-351-9114, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email at customerservice@durisan.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.