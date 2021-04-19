Advertisement

FALCONCAM 2021: Falcons are born in Bowling Green

Baby Falcons have hatched in Bowling Green, caught on FalconCam
Baby Falcons have hatched in Bowling Green, caught on FalconCam(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s pair of Peregrine Falcons are officially parents to new hatchlings.

The arrival of the baby Falcons marks the 11th consecutive year Falcons have hatched their young from atop the Wood County Courthouse clock tower, according to Bowling Green State University.

The Falcon Cam live stream of the nest showed two baby birds on Monday. The live feed is provided through a partnership between BGSU and the Wood County Commissioners.

Watch the Falconcam live stream below.

