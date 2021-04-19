Green Map unveiled to make finding local sustainability landmarks easier

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to make environmentally-helpful resources available to residents, the Lucas County Commissioners today joined their partners on the Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission to announce the launch of the online Toledo-Lucas County Green Map.

The interactive Toledo-Lucas County Green Map, which can be found at: https://www.lucascountygreen.com/green-map-119848-679458.html, is designed to connect people to sustainable assets to improve their social, economic, and well-being, including sustainable living resources, culturally significant institutions, and natural areas and green spaces in Lucas County.

“We are proud to announce the Toledo-Lucas County Green Map is live and available online to discover local places, pathways, and resources and is enhanced with an interactive feature that gives residents the platform to introduce their own perspectives and ideas,” said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. “This is a tool for the whole community to build capacity, skills, and collaboration for a more resilient, healthy, just, and economically sound world.”

Part of the global GreenMap.org used in over 60 countries, the Green Map was launched with the idea of encouraging residents to connect with green resources and provide easy access to learn about sustainable initiatives in the region to foster environmental stewardship. The Toledo-Lucas County Green Map embraces the triple bottom line that guides the Sustainability Commission – people, profit, planet.

The easy-to-use Green Map is separated into three categories: sustainable living, nature, and culture and society, and is further broken down into subgroups that include recycling drop-off locations, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy arrays, green businesses, bicycle paths and trails, museums, libraries, community centers, wetlands, parks and recreation areas, and community gardens.

The Green Map allows people to submit locations and projects for permanent placement on the map. It also allows for users to upload their own photos to share with other Green Map users.

