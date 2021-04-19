Advertisement

Holland Sam’s Club holding virtual hiring event

Sam's Club in Holland is hosting a virtual hiring event. (WSAW photo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Sam’s Club in Holland is hosting a remote hiring event on Monday for multiple positions at the store. To RSVP for the event, head to this link.

Please make sure you can be reached on the phone number you provide when RSVPing. A hiring manager from Sam’s Club will be reaching out to you directly on that number at your scheduled interview time.

If you are unable to get in touch with a hiring manager on the day of your event, please call 419-866-8366

