Life Connection of Ohio spreading awareness on organ donation, saving lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Life Connection of Ohio is working hard to spread the word on the importance of organ donation when it comes to saving lives during National Donate Life Month this April.

The team is educating high schools, hospitals, and the general public through virtual presentations and busting the myths and hesitations behind being an organ donor, a process they say only takes two minutes but has the ability to save eight lives and heal 120 more through tissue donations.

“I would say the number one misconception that I hear is that people are afraid that if they say yes on their driver’s license to organ, eye, and tissue donation, they are concerned that a doctor or a nurse would not work as hard to save your life, and that could not be further from the truth,” Kara Steele, Director of Community Services at Life Connection of Ohio said.

Common myths to becoming an organ donor include:

Doctors won’t work hard to save your life at the hospital;

A certain religion is probably against it – Almost all religions support organ donations;

I won’t be able to have an open-casket funeral – The process is extremely delicate and intricate. As long as the body was in a condition before the extrication that could provide for an open casket, after the removal of the organs, it still will be as well.

I’m too young/old.

“And we just encourage anyone of any age with any medical condition, if donation is something you believe in, to say yes and let those medical professionals be the ones who decide whether or not those organs and tissues are able to be healthy enough to save lives,” Steele said.

The team also says the most needed organ is the kidney, which can be given from anyone currently through live donations. You can find more information on organ donations and sign up by going to lifeconnectionohio.org.

