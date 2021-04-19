New water tower underway in Lake Township

Advertisement

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A new elevated water tank project is underway in Lake Township.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the project on Monday. The goal is to provide better water flow distribution and redundancy, according to the Water and Sewer District. It said the additional storage will improve water quality and provide increased capacity during a water emergency.

The tower is going up near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Drivers can expect construction in the area but no lane restrictions or water service interruptions are scheduled at this time.

The tower will distribute water from the City of Toledo and serve around 8,000 homes and businesses in surrounding areas. The project was awarded to Landmark Structures for $3.9 million.

The project is expected to wrap up in August of 2022.

