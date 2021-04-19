Northwest Ohio Polish American Festival coming up in May

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers have announced the 2021 Northwest Ohio Polish American Festival will take place Saturday, May 22 at 316 S. King Rd. in Holland.

The Great Pierogi and Polish Food Drive-Up will feature food you can purchase frozen to take home, and they’re also offering a hot Polish wedding dinner to eat there or take home. It consists of kielbasa, chicken, cabbage, potato, vegetable and a piece of cake.

The festival will have socially distanced seating to enjoy food at the site and eat the Polish wedding dinner. Patron Saints Brewery in Toledo will be selling festival piwo, St. Anthony (Święty Antoni) and St. Hedwig (Święta Jadwiga) made with Polish hops served from the awesome Tapped 419 fire truck.

To purchase food, go to www.doyoulovepolishfood.com and clicking on the May 22 event.

