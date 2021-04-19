Advertisement

Northwest Ohio Polish American Festival coming up in May

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers have announced the 2021 Northwest Ohio Polish American Festival will take place Saturday, May 22 at 316 S. King Rd. in Holland.

The Great Pierogi and Polish Food Drive-Up will feature food you can purchase frozen to take home, and they’re also offering a hot Polish wedding dinner to eat there or take home. It consists of kielbasa, chicken, cabbage, potato, vegetable and a piece of cake.

The festival will have socially distanced seating to enjoy food at the site and eat the Polish wedding dinner. Patron Saints Brewery in Toledo will be selling festival piwo, St. Anthony (Święty Antoni) and St. Hedwig (Święta Jadwiga) made with Polish hops served from the awesome Tapped 419 fire truck.

To purchase food, go to www.doyoulovepolishfood.com and clicking on the May 22 event.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Man arrested after walking with gun on BGSU campus
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.

Latest News

Sam's Club in Holland is hosting a virtual hiring event. (WSAW photo)
Holland Sam’s Club holding virtual hiring event
Lanes restricted on I-75 near Jeep Parkway due to crash
BG
BG city council to vote on outdoor seating "parklets"
They would extend seating off the sidewalk and into parking spaces.
Bowling Green considering outdoor seating “parklets” at downtown businesses