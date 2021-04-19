Advertisement

Paulding County working to boost COVID-19 vaccination rate

29% of the county population is vaccinated and the number of people wanting the vaccine is decreasing
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County health leaders are working to vaccinate the masses against COVID-19. According to the Ohio vaccination dashboard, as of April 19, 2021, 29.12% of the county population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That percentage is the lowest of all counties across Northwest Ohio.

Barbara VanArsdalen says she believes it’s a temporary lull. The health department has seen a drop in the number of appointments being filled. Just last month, VanArsdalen says the appointments would be spoken for very quickly. This week, there are three clinics planned and there are still dozens of openings. Coupled with a lower vaccination rate, Paulding County does have one of the lowest cumulative COVID case counts in the entire state. VanArsdalen attributes that in part to the geography of the county.

“We are a rural community and people are spacing out, they are following the guidelines and wearing masks and all that works together to give us a good number,” says VanArsdalen.

The next step for the health department leaders is continue to educate the community about the COVID-19 vaccine. VanArsdalen says the vaccine is safe but says there is some hesitancy and that could be part of the reason there is a dip in vaccinations.

“It seems like there are a lot of people out there who still question the safety of the vaccine and I think after they see more and more people get the vaccine that they are fine they will come in more and more,” says VanArsdalen.

Some residents we spoke with say they are not planning on getting the vaccine and feel it is a personal choice. Instead, they will continue wearing a mask and following the health protocol recommendations linked to the virus.

In the meantime, the Paulding county health department says it will continue to highlight available appointments and watch the vaccine supply. If the demand dwindles they can ask the state to pause deliveries to avoid a vaccine surplus.

