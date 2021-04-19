Perrysburg Schools investigating alleged racist comment from bus driver

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg Schools employee is on paid leave and an investigation is underway after they allegedly made a racist comment to students.

According to a spokesperson with Perrysburg Schools, two students reported a racist comment by a bus driver to school officials on Friday.

In a video taken on the bus and provided to 13abc, a man can be heard asking someone off-camera, “you’re from Mexico?” After a student responds in the affirmative, the man replies, “then shouldn’t you be in a cage somewhere in Texas?” A student can then be heard in the video calling the statement racist.

Perrysburg Schools said it cannot comment on the investigation into the incident as it is ongoing but called it a serious offense that could result in disciplinary action, including possible termination for the bus driver.

“There is no excuse for any employee to make hurtful or degrading comments,” a statement from the school district read.

Tom Hosler, Superintendent for Perrysburg Schools, said the community works to create an environment that is welcoming for students but in this case, those efforts fell short.

“We commend the students who reported the information that led to this investigation. They are embodying the Jacket Way, by demonstrating that they are respectful, responsible, and ready,” said Hosler. “Our hearts are saddened knowing that these words hurt this student and others.”

