Princesses gear up for 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Princesses from Laurel’s Princess Parties were on the steps of the Toledo Museum of Art on Sunday for a photoshoot. Because of COVID restrictions over the last year, the princesses haven’t gotten out much, but owner Laurel Sanner said they’re back and ready to spread some magic.

“We’re here to create memories for kids and to deliver happiness,” Sanner said. “They’re going through a lot of difficult times and changes, and we’re able to create magic for them through birthday parties and events, even live streams. And just providing something for them that is an outlet and an escape to truly be a kid.”

Laurel’s Princess Parties is also gearing up for National Princess Week, which starts April 28. Follow the group on social media for free princess live streams all week long.

