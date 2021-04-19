Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of S. Detroit Avenue is closed to traffic due to an accident involving a semi.

According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S. Detroit just past Schneider. The front cab hit the bottom of the bridge, knocking off the top of a propane tank.

Firefighters were able to get the valves shut off quickly, to stop the leak. The bridge will be checked for stability issues but at this time there does not appear to be any significant damage. No one was hurt in this crash.

