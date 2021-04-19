Advertisement

Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.

South Detroit is closed to traffic between Sherwood and Schneider
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S. Detroit just past Schneider, part of the load hit the bridge.
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of S. Detroit Avenue is closed to traffic due to an accident involving a semi.

According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S. Detroit just past Schneider. The front cab hit the bottom of the bridge, knocking off the top of a propane tank.

Firefighters were able to get the valves shut off quickly, to stop the leak. The bridge will be checked for stability issues but at this time there does not appear to be any significant damage. No one was hurt in this crash.

