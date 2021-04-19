Small fire causes Springfield students to evacuate high school

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Students were temporarily moved from Springfield High School after a roofing project ignited a small fire on Monday morning.

According to officials, the students were moved for precautionary reasons. The fire was quickly brought under control.

As of 9:30 a.m., students were still in the football stadium as the school awaits guidance from the Springfield Township Fire Department and Columbia Gas before resuming classes.

