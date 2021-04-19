Advertisement

Small fire causes Springfield students to evacuate high school

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Students were temporarily moved from Springfield High School after a roofing project ignited a small fire on Monday morning.

According to officials, the students were moved for precautionary reasons. The fire was quickly brought under control.

As of 9:30 a.m., students were still in the football stadium as the school awaits guidance from the Springfield Township Fire Department and Columbia Gas before resuming classes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Man arrested after walking with gun on BGSU campus
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting

Latest News

Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Princesses gear up for 2021
Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Laurel's Princess Parties gears up for 2021
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will look to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the 2022 election. (AP...
Dayton mayor announces candidacy for Ohio governor’s office
Life Connection of Ohio spreads awareness on importance of organ donations.
Life Connection of Ohio spreading awareness on organ donation, saving lives