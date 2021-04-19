Advertisement

Spring Freeze & Snow On The Way

Snow Likely Tuesday Night, Near Record Lows By Wednesday Morning
Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(none)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A full month into spring, Old Man Winter is expected to make an unwelcome visit. A light rain and snow mix is likely at times during the day on Tuesday, especially late afternoon and early evening. The mixed precipitation will switch over to all snow after 7pm Tuesday evening. Snow could become heavy at times Tuesday night before ending by mid morning Wednesday. Most of the area along and southeast of US 24 is expected to get 2-4″ of snow. About 1-2″ of snow is likely northwest of Toledo. Snow totals will be lower on the roads. Most (if not all) of the snow will melt by afternoon Wednesday.

As the sun sets Wednesday evening, and the sky clears, temperatures will tumble near record lows by Thursday morning. The record low in Toledo is 22-degrees set back in 1875. The forecast low is in the middle 20s. As a result, the National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Watch west of I-75 starting Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. The cold could do serious harm to sensitive plants and flowers. It has the potential to significantly reduce the area’s fruit crop. It could also lead to frozen outdoor plumbing such as sprinklers that have water in them. A patchy frost is possible again on Friday morning, but the weekend and next week looks much warmer. Highs could be in the 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Man released on bond after being arrested for carrying weapons on BGSU campus
Suspect in officer-involved shooting is now in jail on several charges.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting booked into jail
According to police, a semi hauling two cabs on a flat bed drove under the overpass on S....
Semi crash causes propane leak on S. Detroit Ave.
Two people are dead in a shooting on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. Friday night.
2 dead in Upton shooting

Latest News

Lucas county health department
South African COVID-19 variant detected in Lucas County
Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Princesses gear up for 2021
Princesses take over TMA to gear up for 2021
Laurel's Princess Parties gears up for 2021
File image
Small fire causes Springfield H.S. to cancel classes on Monday