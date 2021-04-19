Spring Freeze & Snow On The Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A full month into spring, Old Man Winter is expected to make an unwelcome visit. A light rain and snow mix is likely at times during the day on Tuesday, especially late afternoon and early evening. The mixed precipitation will switch over to all snow after 7pm Tuesday evening. Snow could become heavy at times Tuesday night before ending by mid morning Wednesday. Most of the area along and southeast of US 24 is expected to get 2-4″ of snow. About 1-2″ of snow is likely northwest of Toledo. Snow totals will be lower on the roads. Most (if not all) of the snow will melt by afternoon Wednesday.

As the sun sets Wednesday evening, and the sky clears, temperatures will tumble near record lows by Thursday morning. The record low in Toledo is 22-degrees set back in 1875. The forecast low is in the middle 20s. As a result, the National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Watch west of I-75 starting Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. The cold could do serious harm to sensitive plants and flowers. It has the potential to significantly reduce the area’s fruit crop. It could also lead to frozen outdoor plumbing such as sprinklers that have water in them. A patchy frost is possible again on Friday morning, but the weekend and next week looks much warmer. Highs could be in the 70s by the middle of next week.

