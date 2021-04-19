Advertisement

Woman claims to be pregnant after handcuffed by TPD, test eventually comes back negative

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A disorderly conduct call in east Toledo turned into a trip to the hospital and a pregnancy test on Friday evening when a woman claimed to be pregnant after being handcuffed.

Toledo Police responded to E. Broadway and Mason streets, where they found the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of a running car with a handgun in plain view. The officers ordered her out of the car, but she fought with the officers and attempted to drive off.

Officers got the woman, identified as Shirley Jeffries, out of the car and into custody. Jeffries said she was short of breath and was cleared by Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel. Jefferies then said she was pregnant, so a TPD sergeant ordered her handcuffs taken off to comply with a new law in Toledo preventing pregnant women from being handcuffed.

Jefferies told officers she did not have a doctor. A doctor at one hospital was contacted, but he refused to clear Jefferies to be handcuffed. She was then taken to another hospital, where an ER doctor performed a pregnancy test. Her test came back negative.

According to Toledo Police, the entire call took 2 1/2 hours. Jefferies was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

