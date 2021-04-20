April 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain is likely today with a few snowflakes mixing in at times. Rain will change to snow around 7pm tonight. Heavy snow is possible at times through 2am. Snow will end during the early morning hours on Wednesday before sunshine and melting in the afternoon. A hard freeze is likely on Thursday morning with lows in the middle 20s. The afternoon will be around 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and around 60. Rain returns on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.