Local artist creating community mural project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is brightening a Toledo neighborhood with a community mural.

The project is underway across from a community garden called Garden 23 at the corner of Upton and Duncan in west Toledo.

“I get the satisfaction of doing what I love and providing inspiration for others that may need inspiration of something uplifting to see and be proud of,” artist Michael Osborne said.

According to Osborne, the cost for the mural is coming from his pocket and GoFundMe funds. He hopes to bring more artists to add to the ongoing project.

