More Takata airbags recalled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will notify drivers if their cars are affected by dangerous Takata airbags that are currently under recall.

The airbags that are part of these recalls have defective inflators that could explode or cause the airbag to not inflate properly when it deploys. A faulty seal on the inflator is believed to cause the problem. If the inflator is not sealed properly, moisture can get into the propellant used to inflate the airbag and cause the inflator to malfunction. This could lead to the airbag deploying slowly during a crash, which means it won’t protect you as it’s designed. Or, it could also lead to the inflator deploying aggressively and even exploding. The metal parts from the exploding inflator could injure or kill someone.

Vehicles containing NADI inflators were made by Toyota, BMW, Audi, Honda, and Mitsubishi. Also included, the Isuzu Oasis. Head to this link for a complete list of vehicles.

